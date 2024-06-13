Texas manhunt underway after 'armed and dangerous' inmate escapes, held staff at knifepoint: police

A manhunt is underway in Houston, Texas after an inmate crawled out of a pipe to escape, held a district attorney staff member at knifepoint before he jumped into a nearby bayou.

In a press conference on Thursday evening, Chief Phillip Bosquez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office said that 35-year-old Nigel Thomas Sanders escaped law enforcement's grasp during his court appearance.

"It appears that on his way back from court he was able to facilitate an escape," Bosquez said.

Sanders was in custody for three burglaries and 1 unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police said.

Bosquez said that they were alerted to Sanders' possible escape at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

During his escape, he accosted a woman and jumped into her car, but she wrecked it just a few feet away.

After the vehicle was disabled during the accident, the suspect fled the area on foot.

This was the last time he was seen, police said.

The University of Houston Downtown issued a lockdown due to the search but later gave the all-clear.

"UHD ALERT: SECURE! Downtown OUTSIDE Police Action," the X alert read. "Get indoors immediately. Lock outside doors. Avoid Windows. PD responding."

Authorities say Sanders should be considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement is still searching for the escapee, noting that he was last seen wearing orange pants and a black shirt.