Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Wild video shows moment inmate attacks deputy with makeshift knife

The inmate, Christopher Lommie Jackson, has been serving time for murder since 2019

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
California inmate tries to stab deputy, fellow inmate with makeshift knife: police Video

California inmate tries to stab deputy, fellow inmate with makeshift knife: police

The inmate has been serving time for murder since 2019. (Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

A California inmate serving time for murder attempted to stab a sheriff’s deputy and a fellow inmate with a makeshift knife, prompting a chaotic brawl in the prison that was caught on video. 

The violence unfolded at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamango around 2:45 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD) said in a news release.  

Christopher Lommie Jackson, 25, who’s been in custody since 2019, armed himself with a jail-made metal knife and attempted to stab another inmate, sheriff’s deputies said. 

When deputies arrived to break up the altercation, Jackson attempted to stab a deputy and knock him to the ground, prompting more deputies to intervene to stop the assault. The violence spilled out into the corridor as deputies pinned Jackson down to stop him. 

TWO POLICE OFFICERS, INCLUDING NYPD, SHOT, SUSPECT KILLED WHILE EXCHANGING GUNFIRE AT NEW JERSEY HOTEL

California prison attack

The attack prompted sheriff's deputies to intervene.  (SBSD)

The deputy who was attacked sustained "moderate injuries to his face and was treated and released from a local hospital," SBSD said. 

"Such violent behavior poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our staff and inmate populations," Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement. "Our deputies work tirelessly to maintain order and provide a secure environment within our correctional facilities. We will pursue the maximum legal consequences for those who carry out attacks in our correctional facilities."

SBSD said Jackson has had multiple prior arrests for violent offenses in San Bernardino County. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Early on Thursday, a South Carolina corrections officer was hospitalized after being stabbed in the head by an inmate at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 