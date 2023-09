Texas man who threatened to kill Georgia officials following 2020 election pleads guilty

Following the 2020 election where Donald Trump lost against Joe Biden, Texas resident Chad Stark allegedly posted threats on Craigslist about killing officials in Georgia.

Stark pleaded guilty to threatening the Georgia officials on Thursday and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Stark's arrest was the first by the Justice Department's new Election Threats Task Force, which was created in response to the rising number of threats being made against those who secured Biden’s presidential victory.

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to threatening Georgia officials following the 2020 election, the U.S. Justice Department announced Friday.

Chad Stark, 55, of Leander, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of communicating interstate threats after he was accused of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened in federal court documents.

MAN ARRESTED IN TEXAS FOR ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING TO KILL ELECTION WORKERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stark's arrest was the first by the Justice Department's new Election Threats Task Force amid a rising tide of violent threats against people who count and secure the vote. The threats come after Former President Donald Trump made repeated unproven claims that election fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election, leading some supporters to target election officials and workers.

"All across this country our fellow citizens and neighbors, including many retirees, choose to serve as elections officials, poll workers, and in other capacities to help ensure free and fair elections in the United States," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a Friday statement. "They serve out of a patriotic duty and appreciation for our nation and deserve to do so without fear of retaliation or threats of violence."

The public defense attorney listed for Stark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.