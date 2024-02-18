Texas man shot, killed after stealing BBQ pit from owner: authorities

A Harris County, Texas homeowner shot and killed a man after he allegedly stole a BBQ pit from his home early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a social media post early Sunday that deputies responded to the 15000 block of Ralston Road near Kentington Oak Drive after reports that a man had been shot and was confirmed dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed the dead man allegedly attempted to steal the shooter’s BBQ pit from his home.

After discovering his grill had been stolen, the homeowner left his home and chased down the suspect in his own vehicle, Gonzalez said.

When the homeowner caught up with the man who was fleeing with the BBQ pit, just a short distance away, he confronted two individuals inside a vehicle.

The man told police he believed the driver of the suspected vehicle was possibly in possession of a weapon.

Gonzalez said the homeowner feared for his own safety and fired his own gun at the suspect, striking him.

The second person in the vehicle was not injured, the sheriff said, and has not been charged with a crime.

The homeowner was detained, and according to the sheriff, he cooperated with investigators and provided a detailed statement about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and once complete, the case will be handed over to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to present to a grand jury.