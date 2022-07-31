Texas man shoots woman in neck but bullet exits, kills him, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man accidentally killed himself after a bullet he fired from a gun exited a woman’s neck and struck him in the leg, police said.

Dallas police responded to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Medical District near Bengal Street.

Police said officers saw a large amount of blood and a trail of blood in front of an apartment – but no one was inside.

Officers were alerted to a call at a hospital where a man and a woman were found nearby in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Byron Redmon. The woman’s identity was not released.

Investigators said that Redmon had shot the woman and the bullet exited and struck him in the leg. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.