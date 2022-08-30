Texas man opens fire on paramedics who were trying to help him, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas police arrested a gunman after he allegedly opened fire on paramedics who were approaching him to give assistance on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the suspect's car broke down on a highway at roughly 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. He called police for assistance, but when paramedics arrived to assist he opened fire on their ambulance, according to KHOU.

Neither of the first responders was injured in the gunfire.

Police say the man was in mental distress, and they have not confirmed that his vehicle was in fact malfunctioning.

CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICERS IN ARIZONA SEIZE THOUSANDS OF ‘RAINBOW FENTANYL’ PILLS OVER WEEKEND

The man was taken into custody and brought to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to KHOU.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local media say the shooting was only the latest in a string of violent crimes in Harris County, which lies around Houston.

Three people were killed in a Sunday incident after a gunman set fire to homes and shot residents as they fled. Police soon arrived and shot the attacker, killing him.