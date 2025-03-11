Texas man 'mad' at Trump arrested, accused of assaulting fellow passenger on flight to DC

A man accused of committing assault aboard a flight from Wichita, Kansas to the DCA airport in Arlington, Virginia near the nation's capital, indicated that he traveled to D.C. because he wanted to talk to President Donald Trump, according to an affidavit by an FBI special agent reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"Upon the flight’s arrival, the defendant made several statements, including that he had come to D.C. to speak to President Trump. When asked why he wanted to speak to the President, he stated that he was 'mad,'" the document notes of defendant Asterius Mutayoba Rulamka, adding that a search uncovered a Lone Star State driver's license.

"A criminal history check revealed that DHS encountered the defendant in 2014 as a non-immigrant overstay, and immigration proceedings are pending."

The affidavit alleges the man, born in 1970, departed from his assigned seat and moved to the back of the aircraft, where he yelled at a flight attendant and threatened "to ‘f--- him up’ upon landing."

Rulamka is also alleged to have assaulted a passenger who was filming.

"The defendant noticed the filming and began attacking Victim-2, grabbing his arms and telling him he was ‘going to f--- him up.’ He took Victim-2’s hat and the glasses off of his face and repeatedly struck Victim-2. At one point, he struck Victim-2 in the face near his left eye, causing bruising and a bloodshot eye," according to the affidavit.

"At one point, the defendant attempted to swing at" the flight attendant, who, "was able to move out of the way in time to avoid being struck, but in the process injured his hand. He sustained a small laceration to his finger and a broken fingernail," the document states.

Fox News Digital reached out to American Airlines for comment.

"On March 5, law enforcement responded to American Eagle flight 5574 after its arrival in Washington, D.C. (DCA) due to a disruptive customer. We do not tolerate violence, and thank our team members for their professionalism," the company said in a statement.

Fox News' Lillian LeCroy contributed to this report