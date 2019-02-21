Texas robber duct-tapes store clerk, sets bound customer on fire: police

Authorities in Texas on Thursday said they arrested the suspect wanted for a violent robbery earlier that included duct-taping a convenience store clerk and customer and then pouring lighter fluid on the customer and setting the bound person on fire.

The suspect, identified by police as 40-year-old Robert Thompson, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault, KTRE reported.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Dallas for treatment, the report said. Her condition was not known. The incident, which took place at JJ's Fast Stop in Palestine, Texas, was captured on surveillance footage.

“The suspect … decided to pour lighter fluid on the cashier and the customer. Right before he left, he lit a match and lit them on fire," a police official said.