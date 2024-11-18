Texas man arrested after remains of missing woman found; pair's son located unharmed

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after the Leon County Sheriff's Office found human remains linked to a missing persons case on a property in Buffalo, Texas.

Michael Dean Davis Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with the discovery of the remains now known to belong to a mother that has not been seen or heard from by family members since July 2022, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the case began on June 19 after LCSO received a report of a missing person and child. Both were then entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing persons at that time.

"The investigation revealed that Davis was likely armed and was a possible threat to his son. Due to the suspect’s violent tendencies and potential threat to law enforcement and the surrounding neighborhood, a plan of approach was created and executed on Nov. 12, 2024," the agency stated.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the property in Buffalo where they were able to recover the remains, which were later positively identified by The Center for Human Identification (CHI) at The University of North Texas.

The remains are believed to be those of a 27-year-old woman named Mahogany Washington, who was the mother of Davis’ 8-year-old son, according to the Laredo Morning Times and local outlet KGNS.

The son was found in Davis’ care unharmed and is now in Child Protective Services.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for confirmation but did not immediately receive a response.

Davis was apprehended in Laredo on Nov. 12 and has officially been charged with the murder.

He is currently being held on a $3 million bond.

"Multiple agencies worked together in order to coordinate the arrest of Davis and the safe recovery of a missing and endangered child. Those agencies include: The Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County District Attorney’s Office, US Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force-Waco, US Marshals’ Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force - Laredo Division, Laredo Police Department and their SWAT team, US Postal Inspection Service, Webb County District Attorney's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Department of Public Safety - Texas Rangers Division," the release said.