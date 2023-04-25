Texas man arrested after holding teenager’s mother at gunpoint for sexual favors, police say

Harris County, Texas, deputies arrested a man on Tuesday morning who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and demanded sexual favors.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office said in a press release that deputies responded to a weapons disturbance on Tuesday morning on Blodgett Peak Trail in Spring, after a 14-year-old girl called 911 and reported that her mother was being held at gunpoint in the garage.

When deputies arrived nearly three minutes after the report, they safely evacuated the children from the home and quickly apprehended the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Kejuan Wright.

Investigators learned that Wright allegedly walked into the woman’s opened garage and demanded money from her as she was getting ready to leave for work.

When the victim told Wright she did not have any money, the constable’s office said, he demanded sexual favors while he held her at gunpoint.

"Jeremy Kejuan Wright was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery and charges of aggravated sexual assault are pending," Herman said in the release. "His court and bond information have not been set at this time."