CRIME
Published

Texas man arrested after holding teenager’s mother at gunpoint for sexual favors, police say

Harris County, Texas, constable says victim's 14-year-old daughter called 911 to say her mother was being held at gunpoint in the garage

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Harris County, Texas, deputies arrested a man on Tuesday morning who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and demanded sexual favors.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman’s office said in a press release that deputies responded to a weapons disturbance on Tuesday morning on Blodgett Peak Trail in Spring, after a 14-year-old girl called 911 and reported that her mother was being held at gunpoint in the garage.

Jeremy Wright mugshot and photo in back of cruiser

Jeremy Wright was arrested by the Harris County Constables office on Tuesday morning in Spring, Texas. (Harris County Constables Office)

When deputies arrived nearly three minutes after the report, they safely evacuated the children from the home and quickly apprehended the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Kejuan Wright.

TEXAS MISSING BOY'S STEPDAD STOLE $10K BEFORE FLEEING COUNTRY WITH FAMILY TO INDIA, POLICE SAY

Investigators learned that Wright allegedly walked into the woman’s opened garage and demanded money from her as she was getting ready to leave for work.

When the victim told Wright she did not have any money, the constable’s office said, he demanded sexual favors while he held her at gunpoint.

"Jeremy Kejuan Wright was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery and charges of aggravated sexual assault are pending," Herman said in the release. "His court and bond information have not been set at this time."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.