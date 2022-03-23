Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Texas Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet crashes near Louisiana U.S. Army base: Report

The pilot ejected himself with no injuries

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An F-16 fighter jet that reportedly belonged to the Texas Air National Guard crashed near a U.S. Army base in Louisiana on Wednesday.

The F-16 fighter jet crashed near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, and the pilot ejected with no injuries, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson told The Advocate

There were no others on board, according to the police.

 F-16 is landing during a practice, a day before New York International Air Show officially kicks off in New York City.

 F-16 is landing during a practice, a day before New York International Air Show officially kicks off in New York City. (Photo by Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"The pilot was able to eject safely from the plane and was later picked up by the military personnel," he said.

