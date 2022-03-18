Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

US Marines involved in 'incident' in Norway during NATO exercise, rescue underway

US Marines said the incident is under investigation

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Marine Corps aircraft was involved in an "incident" in northern Norway while conducting a NATO exercise on Friday, according to officials.

The MV-22B Osprey was part of NATO Exercise Cold Response 22. A tweet from the U.S. Marines states that the incident is under investigation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Bell Boeing V22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft with the US Marines, takes off from Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Yamato, Kanagawa, Japan. 

A Bell Boeing V22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft with the US Marines, takes off from Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Yamato, Kanagawa, Japan.  (Photo by Damon Coulter/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centres of Norway said that rescue crews are headed to the site of the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.