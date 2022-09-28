Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

Texas Illegal immigrant tries taking weapon away from Texas National Guardsman, authorities say

The suspect, a Mexican citizen, was part of a large group of illegal immigrants when he fled law enforcement before confronting a Texas National Guard soldier, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A previously deported illegal immigrant with a criminal record tried taking a weapon away from a soldier Tuesday after fleeing at the southern border, officials said. 

Ricardo Jamie-Ruiz, 45, a Mexican citizen, was part of a large group of migrants that was caught by Border Patrol agents near Bentsen Palm Community Park in Mission, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. 

The incident began around 4 a.m. when the migrants were taken into custody. A Texas National Guard soldier was assisting border agents when Jamie-Ruiz allegedly fled. 

MAJORITY OF TEXANS, 40 PERCENT OF HISPANICS AND LATINOS SUPPORT MIGRANT BUSSING: POLL

Ricardo Jamie-Ruiz, 45, allegedly tried taking a weapon from Texas National Guard soldier at the southern border. 

Ricardo Jamie-Ruiz, 45, allegedly tried taking a weapon from Texas National Guard soldier at the southern border.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

After issuing verbal commands to stop, he allegedly grabbed the soldier's M-4 rifle "with both hands in an attempt to seize the weapon for himself," authorities said. 

"The soldier was able to maintain possession of his weapon," according to a DPS statement. 

Jamie-Ruiz was arrested a short time later and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.