Texas high court denies confessed rapist's compensation request for wrongful murder conviction

The Texas Supreme Court has denied the request for compensation payments to an inmate who was wrongfully convicted for murder but confessed to raping children while in prison.

Michael Blair was convicted in 1994 for the murder of a 7-year-old girl and sentenced to death but DNA evidence cleared him of the charge in 2008.

But he confessed in 2003 to sexually abusing children and is currently serving four life sentences for those crimes.

Since 2009, Blair has requested more than $1 million in compensation from the Texas comptroller under the state's Tim Cole Act.

The court said Friday that Blair didn't meet the conditions necessary to receive money.

Blair's attorney, Roy Greenwood, did not immediately return messages left at his office.