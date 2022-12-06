Texas woman in hazmat suit accused of leaving 'buckets of human waste' at police station

A woman wearing a hazmat suit left buckets of human waste in front of a Texas police station last month, authorities said.

The Electra Police Department said the woman, who was recognized by officers as the wife of the city's assistant fire chief, placed something outside the station at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, citing a warrant and arrest affidavit filed with the Wichita County Court.

An officer went outside and found three five-gallon buckets of "what appeared to be human waste," the affidavit said. A woman in an "all-white hazmat suit with a yellow mask" was walking back to her vehicle at the same time.

She allegedly told the officer that the "buckets were human [waste] and she was dropping them off," the affidavit said. She then got into a vehicle and drove off. She left 15 gallons of human waste that weighed 50 pounds, the report said.

The report said officers recognized the woman as the wife of the assistant fire chief. They contacted city officials with the fire department.

The woman, who was not named, reportedly called city administrators and refused to pick up the buckets, saying "it was not her problem." A wastewater employee was sent to retrieve the buckets.

The woman was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with illegal dumping and was released on a $2,000 bond. Fox News Digital has reached out to the police and fire departments but has not heard back.