Texas girl, 3, survives freak accident with horse that leaves her with brain injury, facial fractures

A 3-year-old Texas girl survived a freak accident involving a horse at an equestrian center that left her suffering from multiple facial fractures and a traumatic brain injury, her mother said Tuesday.

Kristen Ainsworth, a horse trainer who operates Blackstone Equestrian in Parker, a city east of Plano, detailed the events of the shocking accident to FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Ainsworth said she had taken her daughter Brooklyn to work with her that day, something she does not ordinarily do, when the 3-year-old saw her from a distance and began running toward her.

"She locked eyes on me and went, ‘Mommy’ and she started running into here," Ainsworth said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

But between her and her daughter was a galloping horse that tried jumping over the 3-year-old to evade her, Ainsworth said. However, the 2,100-pound horse’s hind leg kicked the 40-pound child in the face as it passed.

Brooklyn was rushed to hospital, spending five days in the ICU with traumatic brain injury, multiple facial fractures, and concerned doctors who thought she may lose an eye.

In a miracle, Brooklyn was released within days of the accident, her mother said.

"The doctors say if anything had been different by 1 millimeter we would’ve been looking at a totally different story," Ainsworth said.

Brooklynn is now recovering at home and has regained her memory of the accident, the station reported.

"She’s a lucky kid," Ainsworth said. "She had angels looking out for her for sure."