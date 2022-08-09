Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving 5 kids in sweltering hot car without air conditioning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father has been arrested in Texas after allegedly leaving five children in a sweltering hot car.

Jose Leal, 29, was booked into Tarrant County Jail on five counts of abandonment/ endangerment of a child, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Fort Worth officers responded to Littlejohn Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday after a witness called about spotting children left alone in a car.

Upon arrival, officers observed several children either asleep or unconscious in the vehicle, which was running with the engine on but did not have the air conditioning going.

The five children – ages one, two, four, five, and six – were immediately placed in air-conditioned squad cars and transported to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, CBS News reported.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Temperatures hit a high of 99 degrees in Fort Worth on Sunday.

Leal, who officers reportedly nabbed in a yard to a nearby home, is being held on a $1,000 bond.