Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving 5 kids in sweltering hot car without air conditioning

Fort Worth officers arrested Jose Leal on child endangerment charges

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father has been arrested in Texas after allegedly leaving five children in a sweltering hot car. 

Jose Leal, 29, was booked into Tarrant County Jail on five counts of abandonment/ endangerment of a child, FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported. 

Fort Worth officers responded to Littlejohn Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday after a witness called about spotting children left alone in a car. 

Upon arrival, officers observed several children either asleep or unconscious in the vehicle, which was running with the engine on but did not have the air conditioning going. 

TEXAS TEEN KILLED, FATHER INJURED AFTER SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER CRASHES INTO HOME, POLICE SAY  

Jose Leal is facing charges after allegedly leaving five young children unsupervised in a sweltering hot car. 

Jose Leal is facing charges after allegedly leaving five young children unsupervised in a sweltering hot car.  (Tarrant County Corrections Center)

The five children – ages one, two, four, five, and six – were immediately placed in air-conditioned squad cars and transported to a hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion, CBS News reported. 

Their conditions were not immediately known. 

Temperatures hit a high of 99 degrees in Fort Worth on Sunday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Leal, who officers reportedly nabbed in a yard to a nearby home, is being held on a $1,000 bond. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 