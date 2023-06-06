Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas 7-Eleven employees attacked on video for refusing to sell cigar to minor

The suspects are seen hitting and throwing items at store clerks

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Brawl erupts at Mesquite, Texas 7-Eleven Video

Brawl erupts at Mesquite, Texas 7-Eleven

Cell phone video shows people throwing items and fists at two female convenience store employees who refused to sell a cigar to an underage person.

Mesquite, Texas, police are searching for the individuals who attacked two employees Saturday night at a 7-Eleven, after refusing to sell a cigar to an underage female.

The Mesquite Police Department said the incident occurred at about 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Faithon P. Lucas Boulevard.

Mesquite, Texas 7-Eleven fight

A Mesquite, Texas 7-Eleven clerk refused to sell tobacco to a minor, who later returned with her friends to start a fight, according to police. (Dallas Texas TV)

The clerk, police said, refused to sell tobacco products to an underage female, who later returned with several other juveniles.

Video showed the altercation between the female and the clerk escalate, with some of her accomplices jumping over the counter and assaulting the clerk.

People were also seen throwing items at the employee as the fight ensued.

police car lights

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night. (iStock)

Another clerk in the store witnessed the incident and tried to intervene, police said, but then was assaulted by the group, as well.

Both employees sustained injuries to their faces after being hit by some of the suspects, though neither required medical transport to a hospital for treatment.

Other witnesses told police the possible suspect drove a silver Dodge SUV.

Police said they do not have video of the incident themselves, but they can confirm the video circulating on the internet of the fight with the clerk was in fact from this particular incident.

The department added that nobody has been arrested.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognizes the suspects in the video, are encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6336.

