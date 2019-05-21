Texas deputy's vehicle hit by train as he rushed to save baby in distress, officials say

A Texas deputy who was trying to be a Good Samaritan wound up a victim after a train hit his car, according to officials.

The Midland County deputy had tried to cross the railroad tracks responding to a call of a baby in distress, but was hit by a train on a track, Fox 7 Austin reported.

Video showed how the vehicle was flipped from the force of impact.

The deputy was rushed to a local hospital with minor injuries, including bruising throughout his body, officials said.

The baby was found and taken to the hospital, as well.

Midland County is about 130 miles south of Lubbock.

