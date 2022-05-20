Texas deputy constable fired, charged with child abuse after allegedly using lover's Taser on her 3 kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Houston-area deputy constable has been fired and arrested on suspicion of using a Taser on her three young sons.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Xochitl Ortiz, 34, committed the alleged abuse on April 4 at an apartment complex. At the time, she was watching her sons – ages 12, 11 and 8- when she allegedly used a drive stun on them, Fox Houston reported.

She is charged with three counts of injury to a child under 15.

Ortiz, who was going through a divorce, was with Christopher Worthington, another Precinct 4 deputy who was present. The pair were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship.

Authorities said Ortiz used Worthington's Taser on her children.

"The facts allege that you used a Taser to drive tase each of your children," a magistrate said during Ortiz's probable cause hearing. "One on the hand, one on the buttock, and one on the shoulder. The facts allege the complaint witnesses complained of feeling shocked and pain, and don't feel safe in their home."

Worthington was also fired for a policy violation related to the incident, Herman told the news outlet. Ortiz was sworn in as a Precinct 4 deputy constable on April 29, 2020, according to Herman's Facebook page.

She is being held in Harris County jail on $90,000 bond, according to jail records. A judge ordered her not to have contact with the children.

Her next court date is Aug. 10.