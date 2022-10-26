Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Texas deputies save two migrants from trunk of burning vehicle after smuggler flees

Kinney County Sheriff's Office says crash in Texas happened following a pursuit

Nate Foy
By Nate Foy , Greg Norman | Fox News
Sheriff’s deputies in Texas have saved the lives of two migrants who were trapped in the trunk of a burning vehicle, Fox News has learned. 

The dramatic rescue happened east of Del Rio on Tuesday following a pursuit that ended in a crash, according to Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe

Coe told Fox News that one of his deputies initiated a stop for speeding before the driver of the vehicle – a male U.S. citizen – tore off. 

The driver then lost control along a curve and crashed the vehicle, which burst into flames. 

TEXAS MAN CHARGED AFTER OFFICERS FIND 84 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS INSIDE TRUCK 

Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe tells Fox News that his deputies rescued two migrants inside the trunk of a burning vehicle along Ranch Road 674 on Tuesday morning. (Kinney County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies who responded to the wreck along Ranch Road 674 busted open the vehicle’s trunk when they heard screams, Coe said, ultimately rescuing two illegal immigrants who were inside it. 

ARIZONA BORDER PORT OF ENTRY NABS OVER 500,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN SINGLE WEEKEND

The driver – who fled the scene of the crash – eventually was tracked down with a helicopter and was taken into custody. 

Coe says federal authorities are now handling the case. 

Video of the wreckage posted by the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office shows flames and smoke rising from an overturned vehicle along the road. 

There were no reported injuries. 

Nate Foy currently serves as an FOX News correspondent based in New York City. He joined the network in February 2022. 