Texas confirms first US death of person with monkeypox

The Texas Department of State Health Services said they are investigating what role, if any, monkeypox had the person's death

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed on Monday what is believed to be the death of the first patient to have been diagnosed with monkeypox.

The announcement acknowledged that it is currently unclear what, if any, role monkeypox played in the death of the patient, an adult who resided in Harris County. The state said they are investigating, and noted that they were "severely immunocompromised."

"Monkeypox is a serious disease, particularly for those with weakened immune systems," DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a statement. "We continue to urge people to seek treatment if they have been exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms consistent with the disease."

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed that this was the first known death of someone with monkeypox in the state of Texas. 

It is believed to be the first in the entire United States, as there had not been any known fatalities in the country before Tuesday.

The state agency said in their press release that a monkeypox infection, "for most people … is painful but not life-threatening."

As a warning, the department said people should see a health care provider if they are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and "a new, unexplained rash." If diagnosed with monkeypox, they said, a person should remain isolated at home "until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed."

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

The first case of monkeypox in the U.S. was reported on May 18. As of August 22, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 18,101 cases in the U.S. and 48,844 worldwide. Despite the relatively low numbers and the existence of a vaccine, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a public health emergency earlier this month.

"In light of evolving circumstances on the ground, I am declaring a public health emergency on #monkeypox," Becerra tweeted on August 4. "We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously."