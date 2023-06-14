Expand / Collapse search
Texas concrete truck bursts into flames after hitting power line: fire officials

The truck appeared to be fully engulfed in flames and destroyed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Texas concrete truck in suburban Dallas went up in flames Wednesday and appeared to be left destroyed. 

A boom pump caught fire near an intersection of East Collins Boulevard and Glenville Road in Richardson, FOX Dallas reported. The boom attached to the truck hit a power line, resulting in the blaze, the Richardson Police Department said. 

Texas concrete truck on fire

A concrete truck went up in flames in Richardson, Texas after hitting a power line, authorities said.  (KDFW)

The flames were extinguished by 2:05 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries. 

Images from the scene show the truck engulfed in flames and completely destroyed. 

