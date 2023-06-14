Texas concrete truck bursts into flames after hitting power line: fire officials

A Texas concrete truck in suburban Dallas went up in flames Wednesday and appeared to be left destroyed.

A boom pump caught fire near an intersection of East Collins Boulevard and Glenville Road in Richardson, FOX Dallas reported. The boom attached to the truck hit a power line, resulting in the blaze, the Richardson Police Department said.

The flames were extinguished by 2:05 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

Images from the scene show the truck engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.