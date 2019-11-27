Texas chemical plant explosion erupts in flames, rattles homes for miles

A fiery explosion at a chemical plant rocked a rural Texas county early Wednesday morning, blowing out windows and rattling houses for miles, officials said.



An explosion at the TPC plant in Port Neches, located in Jefferson County, near the Louisiana border, lit up the sky around 1 a.m. local time, according to The Orange Leader. Eyewitnesses reported there was a second blast shortly after. The town is located east of Houston and inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

The Port Neches Police Department told Fox News they could not confirm any death or injuries at this time. First responders were at the scene.

A mandatory evacuation order was set in place for residents who live within a half-mile radius from the plant, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick told KFDM/Fox 4 in Beaumont, Texas. Police told Fox News they’re advising residents outside that distance to shelter in place unless members of the fire department show up to their doors to help them leave the area.

Video posted to social media showed a large fireball explode over the plant. Others shared images of their glass windows blown out from the explosion.

TPC Group is a global leader in providing a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide, according to its website.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.