Texas 5-year-old boy dead after being left in hot car for hours, mom thought he was inside house, cops say

The boy was out with his mother and sister to run errands ahead of her birthday party, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A 5-year-old Houston-area child died Monday after being left inside a vehicle for two to three hours amid nearly triple-digit temperatures. 

Units with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane and found the boy unresponsive, Fox Houston reported. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the mother and her 8-year-old daughter went inside a home when the mother noticed the child wasn't inside hours later. 

Investigators in Harris County, Texas stand near a car where a 5-year-old boy was discovered dead after having been left inside for several hours in hot temperatures, authorities said Monday.

Investigators in Harris County, Texas stand near a car where a 5-year-old boy was discovered dead after having been left inside for several hours in hot temperatures, authorities said Monday. (Fox Houston)

"Shed frantically ran outside and discovered the 5-year-old still buckled in his car seat," he told reporters. The death happened as the family was preparing to celebrate the girl's birthday. 

The mother told investigators the child knows how to unbuckle himself and get out of the car. The vehicle was described as a "loaner car," the news outlet said. 

Authorities did not say if the mother will face charges. In 2021, 23 children died from hot car deaths, according to the National Safety Council. In 2018 and 2019, a record 53 children died after being left in a hot vehicle, the group said. 

