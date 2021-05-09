Texas boy, 10, hit by car while crossing street with Mother's Day gift

A Texas boy, 10, was struck by a car Sunday morning just moments after buying his mom a Mother's Day gift, according to authorities.

The boy told officers he had just snuck out to buy the gift at a Dollar General store in Lufkin, about 120 miles northeast of Houston, according to a news release by the Lufkin Police Department.

He made his purchase -- a card and a box of candy -- and was crossing the street to go home when he was side-swiped in the outside lane by a northbound Chevy Malibu, the release added.

Police said he suffered a broken leg and was rushed to a local area hospital following the accident. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, they added.

The driver of the Malibu noted that he didn't see the boy until it was too late, according to authorities.

"Please say a prayer for a speedy recovery for this thoughtful young man," the Lufkin Police Department said. "We ask that you send some thoughts and prayers his mother’s way as well."