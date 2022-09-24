Texas morgues near border overwhelmed by migrant deaths: 'Not a single space in that cooler'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAREDO, Texas – As the crisis on the border gets worse by the day, Fox News takes an exclusive look at just one of the county morgues along the Texas border, which has been completely overwhelmed by the increase in migrants’ deaths.



It is just another day at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s office. The small morgue, now one of the busiest along the Southern border. As nearly every day, the team wheels in another migrant body. Adding to the more than 300 they have already processed so far this year.

DPS DRUG LABS SLAMMED, AS FENTANYL POURS IN FROM MEXICO, LACED IN EVERYTHING FROM PILLS TO POT



"It is a crisis. I have labeled it. There you go, we are in the middle of a crisis," says Dr. Corinne Stern of the Webb County Medical Examiner.

Stern has been a medical examiner in Texas for more than 20-years. Not all the border counties have a medical examiner’s office. So, Stern serves nearly a dozen. Now, for the first time ever she has stopped accepting migrant cases, because there is no room.

EL PASO HIT BY 1,500 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS A DAY WHILE SMALL FRACTION SENT TO LIBERAL CITIES STRAINS RESOURCES



"It is full. I currently have not a single space in that cooler," says Dr. Stern.

It is a graphic and a grim reality at the Southern border. Our cameras were rolling as one man from Mexico was found dead out on a Webb County ranch. The medical examiner fingerprinted and documented the death.

With nowhere to send the bodies, makeshift cemeteries are popping up near the border. Plots in Maverick County are marked by PVC pipe crosses. The tags read Jane and John Doe and at least one small child is buried below the Texas dirt.



"Every single one of those was preventable," says Stern.



CBP sources tell Fox News that more than 3,000 migrants have died while trying to cross into the U.S. since the beginning of last fiscal year. Just this week within 24-hours agents in Eagle Pass pulled two bodies from

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



While the crisis rages on, a heartfelt warning from the doctor who knows just how deadly the journey is.

"Don’t listen to what the coyotes are telling you. They could care less if you make this journey safely," says Stern.