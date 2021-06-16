Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants
Published

Texas border patrol agents bust U-Haul truck smuggling 27 illegal immigrants

The drivers were U.S. citizens

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Hundreds rally to demand a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants Video

Hundreds rally to demand a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

On the 9th anniversary of DACA, protestors gathered in Lafayette Square to slam the Biden Administration for inaction on immigration

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents at the Laredo Sector in Texas intercepted a U-Haul truck carrying 27 illegal immigrants in a suspected smuggling operation.

The agents apprehended the truck on I-35, north of Laredo Sector’s immigration checkpoint Sunday afternoon, CBP said in a statement. 

Officials said the temperature inside was 106 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Officials said the temperature inside was 106 degrees Fahrenheit.  (U.S. Customers and Border Protection)

The agents initiated a vehicle stop and found 27 illegal immigrants in the unventilated cargo area of the U-Haul truck. The temperature inside was a blistering 106-degrees Fahrenheit.  

The immigrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. None of them were wearing personal protective equipment. The agents screened the immigrants for COVID-19 symptoms and provided them with PPE. 

TEXAS BORDER STASH HOUSE PACKED WITH 108 MIGRANTS IN SEARING HEAT

All of the immigrants as well as the driver and passenger – both of whom are U.S. citizens – were taken into custody, pending further investigation. 

"Though human smugglers may try different ways to attempt to avoid detection, our agents remain vigilant and committed to our border security and national security mission", Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said. 

Fox News has reached out to CBP seeking more information on the status of the driver and the immigrants and will update accordingly. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

