Border security
Published

Texas border officers seize fentanyl and cocaine with estimated value of over $450K

Customs and Border Protection officials says that the seizures happened on Feb. 1 and Feb. 5

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Texas border agents stop migrants smuggling drugs into West Texas Video

Texas border agents stop migrants smuggling drugs into West Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Aircraft Operations located four illegal immigrants in the mountainous terrain of West Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas seized fentanyl and cocaine with an estimated street value of over $450,000 in three separate incidents in recent days.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized 2.33 pounds of cocaine on a 24-year-old male who's a Mexican citizen upon secondary inspection of his car on Feb. 1.

Just 30 minutes later, officers seized 21.6 pounds of cocaine and 12.95 pounds of fentanyl from a 31-year-old female Mexican citizen after performing an x-ray and canine inspection of her car.

Officials say that 12.95 pounds of fentanyl in addition to 44.12 pounds of cocaine were found in three separate incidents on Feb. 1 and Feb. 5 at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

On Feb. 5, officers seized 20.19 pounds of cocaine from a 25-year-old male who's a U.S. citizen, saying that the drug was found during a secondary inspection of his car.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the drugs have a street value of more than $450,000.

The individuals were arrested and handed to federal, state, or local authorities for prosecution.

"CBP officers using a layered enforcement approach are regularly stopping significant drug loads," said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. "Officer expertise, canines and technology all play a role in our enforcement strategy."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.