Texas border officials bust driver accused of smuggling 76 migrants in trailer

Texas public safety officials on Thursday seized a suspect appearing to be smuggling dozens of illegal immigrants into the United States.

Officials reported the discovery of 76 illegal migrants on the Texas border Thursday – a large instance of organized human trafficking into the United States.

The individuals were being smuggled inside a trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

TEXAS BORDER TOWN MAYOR: 'THERE IS NO VETTING ON THE BORDER'

The driver, a Honduran national, was in the country illegally himself, Texas DPS said. The suspect was arrested for human smuggling. He also was in possession of meth and has "a previous criminal history of drug and weapons charges," the department said.

All migrants apprehended in the string operation were turned over into Border Patrol custody.

Border Patrol agents are fearing that they are going to get hit by an enormous surge in migrants at the southern border when the Biden administration ends Title 42 in May – on top of the already massive numbers they are already facing.

"We are expecting to get wrecked," one Border Patrol agent told Fox News Digital.

The Biden administration announced Friday that it will end Title 42 on May 23, giving the Department of Homeland Security time to prepare for an expected increase in migrants at the border.

The order was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and has since been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to expel a majority of migrants at the border. In February, approximately 55% of the more than 164,000 migrants encountered were returned due to the order.