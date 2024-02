Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Nearly three dozen roosters were seized by Texas authorities following an investigation into a large cockfighting ring, officials said.

The Caldwell County Sheriffs Office on Sunday said nine people were also detained and 20 vehicles and a trailer were towed.

The alleged cockfighting ring was linked to the 3090 block of Dry Creek Road in Lockhart, the sheriff's office said. Authorities have cracked down on the illegal practice in recent years.

In November, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said hundreds of people were in attendance at an illegal cockfighting event.

Deputies were also able to locate various items of gambling paraphernalia including a dry-erase board documenting various "fights/matches" between birds which indicated that some 44 matches/fights had already taken place earlier in the day.

In April 2022, a man was attacked and killed by a rooster in Ireland. Jasper Kraus was allegedly attacked by a Brahma chicken that was moved to his property in Ballinasloe after it attacked a child.

The rooster had a history of attacking people.

Kraus was found on the ground in the kitchen in a pool of blood with a wound on the back of one of his legs.