California 30-pound bunny rescued from slaughterhouse, is now a therapy animal at hospitals, airports

A bunny is making an impact on others just by being – well, himself.

Alex is a 30-pound bunny who was rescued from a slaughterhouse in 2020 by Josh Row and Kei Kato, SWNS reported.

The pair rescued the Flemish hare from a meat market in Modesto, California — and he now "works" as a therapy animal.

The three-year-old bunny has attended over 200 events in which he shows off his good looks and large stature.

Kato, a restaurant owner, told SWNS that he and Row take Alex wherever he can go in their hometown of San Francisco.

"When we got Alex, we thought, Why not bring him along, as we knew people would love him as much as we do," he said.

The pair have brought Alex to local hospitals and airports to calm the nerves of patients and fliers, Kato said.

He and Row do lots of volunteering in the area, Kato added, and they are always looking for a fun, new way to show off their bunny at events.

"Row had LED lights fitted on Alex’s stroller that has his name going across it," Kei said to SWNS.

After the bunny took a liking to the stroller that the pair transport him in, they decided to "upgrade" his ride by getting him a mini electric car.

"So, we got him a Mercedes SLK — and he even learned how to use it pretty fast," he said.

Although the bunny owners never expected Alex to gain such popularity, they said showing him off is exciting because they know he puts smiles on people's faces.

"We love showing him off because he makes people feel better, and he loves the attention, too," he said.

The bunny has over 26,000 Instagram followers and nearly 34,000 TikTok followers — with some videos getting over one million views.

Fox News Digital reached out to the pet owners for additional comment.