Texas
Published

Texas authorities disrupt two illegal migrant smuggling operations, thousands still get away

Texas authorities say that one driver crashed his car into a ditch after driving at speeds over 100 mph

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Former USBP chief Rodney Scott: Biden admin is ignoring record amount of illegal immigrants Video

Former USBP chief Rodney Scott: Biden admin is ignoring record amount of illegal immigrants

Former U.S. Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott discusses the Biden administration's decision to 'completely ignore' it being illegal to cross in between the ports of entry on 'Fox News Live.'

Authorities in Texas disrupted two human smuggling attempts near the U.S. and Mexican border.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tweeted on Sunday that a female driver from Mexico, who's an illegal immigrant, made an attempt to smuggle three people into the country.

Olivarez said that three immigrants were found in the parking lot of a nearby clothing store waiting to be picked up by the driver.

"@TxDPS disrupted a human smuggling attempt in McAllen. A female driver, an illegal immigrant from MX, attempted to smuggle 3 immigrants. 3 additional immigrants were found in a nearby clothing store parking lot awaiting to be smuggled by the driver," the Olivarez said.

The driver of the car was arrested, Olivarez said.

4 KILLED IN TEXAS SHOOTING DURING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY INVOLVING DRUGS, POLICE SAY

    Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenent Chris Olivarez tweeted on Sunday that a female driver from Mexico, who's an illegal immigrant, made an attempt to smuggle three people into the country. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Olivarez also said on Sunday that the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested another alleged smuggler who was from Guatemala.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES ANNOUNCE MAJOR COCAINE BUST DURING TRAFFIC STOP

The official said that the driver was smuggling four illegal immigrants when authorities pursued his car, which crashed into a ditch after he was driving speeds of over 100 mph, failing to stop at lights, and crashed into a ditch.

Olivarez also said on Sunday that the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested another alleged smuggler who was from Guatemala. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

According to the tweet, the driver was arrested.

Overnight from Saturday to Sunday, 6,700 migrants were apprehended across the Southwestern border, with 3,500 of the apprehensions coming from Del Rio, Texas and El Paso, Texas.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.