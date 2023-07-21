Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Army
Published

Texas Army base vehicle accident kills 1 soldier, injures 5 others

Officials said that the accident happened at the Fort Bliss Training Area

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
12 soldiers dead after deadly helicopter crashes, Army calling a service-wide aviation stand-down Video

12 soldiers dead after deadly helicopter crashes, Army calling a service-wide aviation stand-down

Fox News contributor retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg tells ‘Fox News Live’ that the accidents are happening at night and require more training with ‘limited visibility.’

One Army soldier is dead, and five others are injured, after a vehicle accident Friday morning at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, Fox News has learned.

In a Twitter post, Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division confirmed that a solider was killed, and five others were injured at approximately 9:30 a.m. in a base training area.

Fort Bliss

A gate at U.S. Army Fort Bliss base in El Paso, Texas. (Adria Malcolm/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

IOWA SOLDIER DIES AFTER ‘MEDICAL EMERGENCY’ DURING BASIC TRAINING IN GEORGIA, ARMY SAYS

Officials said the accident occurred in a tactical vehicle.

Authorities did not release the names of the individual killed, or the severity of the five soldiers who were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fort Bliss said that the incident is under investigation.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.