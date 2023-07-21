Texas Army base vehicle accident kills 1 soldier, injures 5 others

One Army soldier is dead, and five others are injured, after a vehicle accident Friday morning at Fort Bliss, El Paso, Texas, Fox News has learned.

In a Twitter post, Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division confirmed that a solider was killed, and five others were injured at approximately 9:30 a.m. in a base training area.

Officials said the accident occurred in a tactical vehicle.

Authorities did not release the names of the individual killed, or the severity of the five soldiers who were injured.

Fort Bliss said that the incident is under investigation.