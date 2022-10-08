Expand / Collapse search
US
Texas A&M student accused of drunken vandalism at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Complex

Kobe Mcadoo, 20, is accused of busting a window out at the library, setting a car on fire and breaking into an SUV

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
A Texas A&M student was arrested Saturday morning in connection with a wave of vandalism at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

According to Texas news outlets, 20-year-old Kobe Mcadoo was taken into custody by Texas A&M police after busting a window in an attempt to set a fire inside the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.

He is also accused of setting a car on fire in the parking lot of the Bush Library and breaking into an SUV.

Police told the outlet Mcadoo was "extremely intoxicated" at the time of his arrest.

Kyle Mcadoo, 20, was arrested by Texas A&amp;M police for various forms of vandalism at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

Kyle Mcadoo, 20, was arrested by Texas A&amp;M police for various forms of vandalism at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. (Brazos County Jail)

Few details are available at this time, and a motive for the vandalism is not yet known.

College Station, Texas, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

College Station, Texas, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. (Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Mcadoo is in the Brazos County Jail facing charges for public intoxication, burglary of a building and burglary of vehicles. 

Texas A&M police and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the incidents.