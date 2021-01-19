Texas 9-year-old girl among four stabbed by family member, manhunt underway

Texas authorities are searching for a man accused of stabbing four family members -- including a 9-year-old girl -- on Tuesday at a Houston-area home.

Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in Porter just before noon where they learned four people had been stabbed by another family member.

The suspect, identified as Nathan Carlin, 36, had gotten into a verbal argument with some of the victims when he retrieved a knife and stabbed and cut them multiple times, authorities said.

He fled the home on foot. A search for him by law enforcement was unsuccessful.

The victims -- all females -- were listed in age as 61, 38, 23 and the 9-year-old. They sustained lacerations and puncture wounds. They were each taken to area hospitals and were listed in stable but serious condition.

Carlin's relationship with the victims was not immediately clear, the Sheriff's Office said. It warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.