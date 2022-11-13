Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man on Texas’ list of 10 most wanted fugitives was captured in Mexico on Wednesday, over a year after he bonded out of jail and fled, authorities said. 

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, by Mexican federal authorities, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Hernandez was transported to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo, Texas, and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast and Lone Star Fugitive Task Forces and DPS Special Agents.

In March 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department in Texas for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He subsequently bonded out and fled to Mexico.

ARMED CHICAGO MAN FOLLOWS, ATTACKS WOMAN ON VIDEO BEFORE STEALING HER CAR: POLICE

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was initially arrested in March 2021 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He bonded out and fled to Mexico.

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was initially arrested in March 2021 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He bonded out and fled to Mexico. (Texas Department of Public Safety )

He had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for the alleged crime.

Mexican authorities arrested Hernandez in Monterrey, Mexico, and turned him over to U.S. authorities on Wednesday.

Mexican authorities arrested Hernandez in Monterrey, Mexico, and turned him over to U.S. authorities on Wednesday. (Texas Department of Public Safety )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pecos Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, assisted in the multi-agency investigation.