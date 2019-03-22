Terrifying video shows Wallenda family members, circus performers fall 30 feet in practice stunt gone wrong

Horrifying video showing Florida circus performers’ high-wire practice going haywire in February 2017 was released Thursday.

The video, released by the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office, showed five Circus Sarasota performers plummet more than 30 feet to the floor. The performers were attempting a pyramid stunt, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

“If you don't believe in God, you better now because it's a miracle. One of the guys was up over 40 feet high on the pyramid and he will walk out of the hospital on his own and he had three broken toes. That's a miracle, guys,” Nick Wallenda, who was unhurt in the accident, told the station.

Five of the performers fell to the floor while three others hung onto the wire.

Rietta Wallenda was one of the performers who fell to the ground. She seriously injured her leg and hip, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

“She was coming down head first when some guy from the side came running in and hit her and turned her over so she didn’t land straight on her head. [He] saved her life,” Rick Wallenda, Rietta’s brother, told the station.

Rietta’s mother Carla and Nick Wallenda said Rietta is still having trouble walking because of the injuries she suffered from the fall.

“It’s been really tragic. Every time I see her come out of her house or walking over with her bad limp and the pain that she’s in - in tears, I see her often,” Rietta’s mother said.

Nick Wallenda reportedly posted a video on Facebook responding to the sheriff’s office’s release.

“I’ve shed a lot of tears if I’m being completely vulnerable, having to relive that accident yet again,” he said, according to the station. “Having to relive this today has not been fun at all, but I’m also very happy to report that my family, my friends are all doing amazingly well.”