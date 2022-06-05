Tennessee woman allegedly fires gunshots into house with children inside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee woman is slated to appear in court Monday after allegedly shooting into the home of another woman whose children were inside.

Johari Jenkins, 23, of Memphis was charged in May with multiple counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder and aggravated assault, as well as other things, according to court records reported on by local Fox 13.

Memphis Police were called to a woman's home May 2 after she reported that a suspect, later identified as Jenkins, allegedly fired gunshots into the house where she was with her three children.

Police later interviewed the children involved, who alleged Jenkins shot once into the floor and said, "I hope I hit one of them little b******," according to an affidavit.

Jenkins later went to the breezeway on the second floor and allegedly fired four to five more times through the living room window.

Investigators also spoke with a witness who said she heard the shots from a nearby apartment. The witness reportedly told police that she heard Jenskins yell, "Since I already got a charge on me, I might as well get another one today by killing you and your kids, b***h."

A second witness reportedly claimed she saw a bullet strike her neighbor's front door and corroborated that Jenkins said, "I hope I hit one of your kids and I’m going to kill you next b***h." The witness also said she saw Jenskins shatter the windshield of her neighbor's car when she tossed a glass bottle at it before kicking out the back window.

Both witnesses reportedly offered statements to police and identified Jenkins out of a six-person lineup.