Homicide
Published

Tennessee woman Eliza Fletcher died from gunshot to the head: autopsy

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and thrown into an SUV during an early-morning jog through the University of Memphis campus before her body was found days later

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Inner-city Memphis residents sound off on safety after livestreamed shooting, Eliza Fletcher killing Video

Inner-city Memphis residents sound off on safety after livestreamed shooting, Eliza Fletcher killing

A Tennessee woman kidnapped during an early-morning run and later found murdered died from a gunshot to the head, according to an autopsy report released Thursday. 

Eliza Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound to the back of her head, blunt-force injuries to a leg and jaw fractures, according to an autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.

The kindergarten teacher was jogging on the University of Memphis campus Sept. 2 when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle. Her body was found Sept. 5 behind a home following a days-long search. 

ELIZA FLETCHER FUNERAL: SLAIN MEMPHIS JOGGER REMEMBERED AS FAMILY BIDS FINAL FAREWELL

  • Eliza Fletcher with family and posing for a selfie
    Image 1 of 3

    Eliza Fletcher with her family in an undated photograph provided by the funeral home; Eliza Fletcher poses for a selfie. An autopsy released Thursday determined she died from a gunshot to the head.  (Canale Funeral Directors; Liza Fletcher/Instagram)

  • Eliza Fletcher running
    Image 2 of 3

    Photo provided by Memphis Police Department shows Eliza Fletcher (Memphis Police Department)

  • Selfie with Eliza's sons
    Image 3 of 3

    Eliza frequently shared pictures of her two young sons on her Instagram account. (Liza Fletcher/Instagram)

The suspect in the killing, identified as Cleotha Henderson, has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case.

The 38-year-old felon had previous convictions for kidnapping, rape and aggravated assault when he was released from prison in 2020 after serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence, court records show. 

Cleotha Henderson, 38, aka Cleotha Abston, who is now charged with the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis earlier this month, appeared in court Sept. 19 before Judge Montesi.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, aka Cleotha Abston, who is now charged with the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis earlier this month, appeared in court Sept. 19 before Judge Montesi. (Karen Pulfer Focht for Fox News Digital)

Fox News' Michael Ruiz as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.