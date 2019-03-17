Tennessee woman, 90, points gun, threatens to kill neighbor over leaves in yard, police say

A Tennessee woman was arrested Thursday after a neighbor said the 90-year-old pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her over leaves in the nonagenarian's yard, police said.

Bessie Bowen was charged with aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection following the incident at her home in the Bethel Grove neighborhood in Memphis, FOX13 reported. A woman called police claiming Bowen had pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her dead because of the leaves in her yard. She told police she took pictures and a video of Bowen’s alleged attack.

The neighbor also had an order of protection against Bowen due to a past assault, FOX13 reported.

MS-13 MEMBERS ACCUSED OF STABBING 16-YEAR-OLD 100 TIMES, SETTING BODY ON FIRE

Police searched Bowen for the gun, but only found the holster.

The 90-year-old woman was arrested Thursday, but later released on her own recognizance.

Another neighbor who knew Bowen told WREG he was shocked by the incident, but noted the 90-year-old has “always been serious about her yard.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's always been serious about her yard. I never had a problem with her. I never seen or heard her do anything like that,” he said. "I hope they don't send her to jail.”

“She's an old lady. Just serious about her yard,” he added.