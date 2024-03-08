Tennessee police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting, official says

A police officer was shot and wounded during a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 240 near South Parkway in Memphis.

A police officer was shot and wounded during a traffic stop early Friday in Memphis, according to an official.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 240 around 4:20 a.m. near South Parkway, Memphis Police Department spokesperson Officer Theresa Carlson said in an email.

During the stop, an officer notified dispatch that he had been shot, Carlson said.

The unknown motorist fled the scene, she said.

Initially, Carlson said the officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later said the officer’s condition was not critical.

The investigation is continuing.