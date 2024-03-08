Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Tennessee police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting, official says

The unidentified driver fled the scene, according to a Memphis Police Department spokesperson

Associated Press
Published
  • A police officer was shot and wounded during a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 240 near South Parkway in Memphis.
  • During the stop, an officer notified dispatch that he had been shot.
  • The unknown motorist fled the scene, according to Memphis Police Department spokesperson Officer Theresa Carlson.

A police officer was shot and wounded during a traffic stop early Friday in Memphis, according to an official.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 240 around 4:20 a.m. near South Parkway, Memphis Police Department spokesperson Officer Theresa Carlson said in an email. 

During the stop, an officer notified dispatch that he had been shot, Carlson said.

MEMPHIS POLICE CHIEF UNDER FIRE AS CRIME RATES REACH RECORDS

The unknown motorist fled the scene, she said.

Memphis police

Officers conducted a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 240 around 4:20 a.m. near South Parkway, Memphis Police Department spokesperson Officer Theresa Carlson said. (Brad Vest/Getty Images)

Initially, Carlson said the officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later said the officer’s condition was not critical.

TENNESSEE POLICE APPREHEND SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN CRIME SPREE LEAVING 1 MAN DEAD, OTHERS INJURED

The investigation is continuing.