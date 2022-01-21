Expand / Collapse search
Published

Tennessee police officer shot in standoff with armed suspect

The deputy is in critical condition

Associated Press
A Tennessee police officer has been shot in a standoff with an armed suspect. 

Deputies attempted to pull over a driver who had outstanding arrest warrants, however, the suspect would not pull over and continued to drive home, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said according to News 5 WCYB

As deputies approached the house, they were shot at by someone inside the residence. The shooter hit one deputy who is now in critical condition at a hospital. 

Some Sullivan County residents are now being asked to stay indoors after the suspect has barricaded himself inside the home.  

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is managing the investigation and Sheriff Cassidy is asking people to pray for the deputy. 

