Tennessee police investigating child's death at Memphis hotel pool: report

Two boys were found at an indoor pool during a child’s birthday party

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  — Police in Tennessee say one child has died and another is in the hospital after they were found unresponsive in a hotel pool.

Memphis police said on Twitter that one of the male victims was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday night and the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The boys, ages 6 and 7, were found at an indoor pool during a child’s birthday party, news outlets reported.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

