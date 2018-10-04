Tennessee man attacks neighbor with ax, claims dog killed or ate his chicken, police say

A Nashville-area man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attacking his neighbor with an ax, court records show.

Witnesses say suspect Garret Ankney, 54, fought with the neighbor outside their Whites Creek homes, believing the neighbor’s dog had either killed or eaten one of his chickens.

Once the argument escalated, Ankney allegedly retrieved an ax from his home, then attacked his neighbor, the Tennessean reported. Ankney reportedly sliced the neighbor’s forearms as the neighbor attempted to defend himself.

After witnessing the attack, the victim’s son told Nashville's WKRN-TV that he and another neighbor pinned Ankney down while waiting for police. He said Ankney had pushed a woman down while trying to flee the scene.

Ankney was arrested and charged with assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit. Court records cited by the Tennessean show he was released on a $6,000 bond.

The victim was treated at a medical center and released Wednesday, News 2 reported.

Ankney has been charged with more than a dozen offenses dating back nearly 20 years, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Whites Creek is about a 15-minute drive north of Nashville.