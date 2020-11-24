Tennessee girl, 10, killed by stray bullet while on couch, 3 men arrested

Three men are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 10-year-old Tennessee girl who was killed after being hit by a stray bullet while sleeping on a couch.

Lillyhanna Davis was on a couch in her home near Elizabethton, Tenn., in the early morning hours of Nov. 17 when a bullet from a drive-by shooting went through a wall and struck her, the Carter County Sheriff's Office said. She later died at a hospital.

“They took an innocent baby’s life,” Mary Davis, the child's mother, told News Channel 11 reports. She didn’t deserve this. No one deserved this.”

Authorities said 21 shots were fired in total, the Johnson City Press reported. Davis was struck in the head.

Two suspects -- 20-year-old Jediah Shane Glover and 18-year-old Jason Bryan Barber II -- were arrested Wednesday night. The third suspect, identified as Zachary Scott, 20, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

All three are charged with first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Glover and Barber are each being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $930,000 bond. Scalf has an initial bond of $900,000.

Court documents obtained by WCYB-TV said the shooting was in retaliation for an Oct. 31 shooting that injured a male victim.