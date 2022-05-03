Two Tennessee deputies hospitalized after saving children from house fire: 'God is good'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two heroic sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee were hospitalized after saving two children who were trapped inside a burning home on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies Zach Fortner and Cody Evans arrived at the house fire on Briarwood Road in Montgomery County within minutes of receiving the call and discovered two children still trapped inside, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The quick-thinking deputies used a ladder to climb into a bedroom window and find the children as smoke filled the home, according to authorities. All four were able to escape the house fire.

Fortner and Evans were both hospitalized in stable condition and were treated for smoke inhalation. The children were in the care of their mother, the sheriff’s office said. No further details were immediately available.

"I am proud of Zach and Cody for their selfless and heroic actions this afternoon," Sheriff John Fuson said. "If not for these two deputies being on the scene as fast as they were, we would be reporting a very different and tragic story this evening."

"Because of their actions, these two children were saved and a mother is rejoicing instead of grieving," Fuson continued. God is Good!"