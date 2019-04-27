Tennessee authorities searching for ‘person of interest’ after 5 bodies discovered: officials

A dragnet is underway in Tennesse after authorities said they found multiple bodies in two homes.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said on Twitter they are searching for Michael Cummins as the "person of interest" in relation to "multiple homicides" being probed in Sumner County.

Cummins is potentially armed, TBI said, adding that he could “be in the woods in the area near the scene.”

Authorities found a total of five bodies in two residences – four in one home and the fifth in another, TBI said.

“At this time, we have reason to believe the two scenes are related,” the agency tweeted.

Sumner County is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky. The scenes are near the town of Westmoreland.

Authorities urged anyone who spots Cummins to call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.