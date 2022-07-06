Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
TN 10-year-old girl dies while tubing over 4th of July weekend

Death is the 16th boating-related fatalities in Tennessee this year

Associated Press
A 10-year-old girl died while tubing on a Tennessee waterway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, authorities said.

The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday evening when the boat's outward motor hit the tube and the girl, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release Monday.

The agency said it is investigating the death, which is the 16th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters this year. There were 13 boating-related deaths in Tennessee at this time last year, the agency said.

BOATING ACCIDENT IN TENNESSEE LAKE KILLS 2 CHILDREN

A Tennessee girl died while tubing after being struck by the motor of a pontoon boat.

The agency also said two children were involved in a serious injury accident in the Holder Branch area of Ft. Loudon Lake over the three-day weekend. A personal watercraft that was towing an inner tube with the juveniles on board struck the side of an anchored boat, authorities said.

NEW JERSEY BOAT CRASH LEAVES 18-YEAR-OLD DEAD, 5 OTHERS INJURED

The TWRA reported eight property damage incidents and 25 arrests on charges of boating under the influence.