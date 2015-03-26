Tenn. police say at least 10 'angry women' detain accused changing room peeper at thrift store

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Police say 10 "angry women" detained an accused changing room peeper at a thrift store in East Tennessee until officers arrived. Twenty-year-old Bradley J. Wallen was charged with two misdemeanors, observation without consent and photographing in violation of privacy.

Church Hill police chief Mark Johnson told the Kingsport Times-News that a small hole between the men's and women's changing rooms at the Flashbacks and Reruns thrift store was allegedly discovered by a woman who dropped something on the floor.

Johnson said "10 angry women" prevented Wallen from leaving by blocking a rear door.

Wallen was released after his arrest Tuesday. Jail records do not show that he has hired a lawyer and a Thursday telephone call to his residence was not answered.

___

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net